Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.80 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. 1,073,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,075. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.