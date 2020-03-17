Curecoin Price Tops $0.0260 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Curecoin has a total market cap of $634,600.75 and $3,573.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00653468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009801 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,450,656 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

