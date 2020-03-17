CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. 25,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,831. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 129,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.