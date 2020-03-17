CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. 5,435,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,168,566. The company has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

