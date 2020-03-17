CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.2% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.61. 1,158,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.21. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.29.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

