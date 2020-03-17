CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.2% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.99. 10,697,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,005,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.