CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $60.29 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 287,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,285,000. Stryker comprises 44.0% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stryker as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $140.15. 372,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,084. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $138.24 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

