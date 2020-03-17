CWS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. 37,431,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,795,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. The company has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

