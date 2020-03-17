CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 28,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Altria Group comprises about 1.1% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. City Holding Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

MO stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. 16,623,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,874,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

