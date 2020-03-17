CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.18. 751,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052,547. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.91.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.