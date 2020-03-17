CyberMiles (CMT) Hits One Day Volume of $3.22 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Bibox, CoinBene and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00657448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00113622 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008275 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009703 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, Binance, Huobi, Zebpay, IDEX, CoinBene, OKEx, IDCM, Bithumb, Bibox, DragonEX, Tokenomy, Koinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.