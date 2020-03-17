CyberVein (CVT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $356,336.00

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $356,336.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberVein has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One CyberVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bit-Z, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CVT is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.