CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CyrusOne worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CyrusOne by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in CyrusOne by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,456 shares of company stock worth $8,204,695 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CONE opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 124.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

