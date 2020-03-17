CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 336.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 1.55% of CyrusOne worth $114,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $105,996,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,155,000 after buying an additional 637,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,698,000 after buying an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 712,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,221,000 after buying an additional 241,136 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.29. 145,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

