CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,456 shares of company stock worth $8,204,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

