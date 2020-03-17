DAEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $602,830.62 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. DAEX has a total market cap of $602,830.62 and $795,290.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00067336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.93 or 0.04063488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

