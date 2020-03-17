Dai (DAI) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and OasisDEX. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 463.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.02233745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00192886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kyber Network, AirSwap, YoBit, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, DDEX, Gatecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

