Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1,006.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at $717,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.