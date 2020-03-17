Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,556 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Square by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after buying an additional 571,372 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $26,377,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after buying an additional 323,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $18,824,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Square by 4,048.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 225,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after buying an additional 220,337 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.69. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

