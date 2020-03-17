Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases Shares of 89,202 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

