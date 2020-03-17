Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 215,497 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,497 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3,140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 124.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 70,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

