Daniel R. Omstead Buys 6,800 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stock

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,660.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. 716,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,508. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQH. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.