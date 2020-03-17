DAOstack Reaches Market Cap of $1.69 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $952.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018493 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 186.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.64 or 0.02225869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00192020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00034870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00035736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.