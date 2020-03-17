Datacoin (DTC) Market Cap Reaches $8,275.77

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $8,275.77 and $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003693 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00038886 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

