Datawallet Trading 41.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Cobinhood, Bibox and Exmo. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 41.7% against the dollar. Datawallet has a total market cap of $214,439.38 and approximately $35,836.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 463.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.02233745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00192886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Exmo, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

