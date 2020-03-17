Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLAY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,228,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,571. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,602.8% in the third quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 810,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after buying an additional 780,838 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $4,346,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.