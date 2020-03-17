David Elder Buys 2,000 Shares of Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer David Elder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$16,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 122,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,008,190.

David Elder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, David Elder acquired 8,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.44 per share, with a total value of C$67,520.00.

Shares of CVE:SYZ traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.47. 14,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.22. Sylogist Ltd has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$12.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $199.92 million and a PE ratio of 206.59.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

