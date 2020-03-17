Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE DVA opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. Davita has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Davita will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Davita by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,730,000 after buying an additional 544,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Davita by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,148,000 after buying an additional 148,112 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Davita by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,813,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Davita by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 172,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

