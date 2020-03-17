DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,205 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 1.52% of DCP Midstream worth $53,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 422,394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 525.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 306,520 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 364,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 24.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 65,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 3,499,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,377. DCP Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

In related news, CFO Sean O’brien purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $99,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Loving acquired 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.