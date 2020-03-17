DECENT Price Reaches $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. DECENT has a total market cap of $558,792.28 and approximately $764.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, ChaoEX and BCEX. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006119 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, LBank and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

