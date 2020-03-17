DecentBet (DBET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 44.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $190,767.52 and approximately $163.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

