DEEX (DEEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $444,340.51

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. DEEX has a market cap of $444,340.51 and $2,998.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEEX has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006113 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

