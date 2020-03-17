Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,386 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 503,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 128,255 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 7.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura decreased their price target on Dell from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $2,229,271.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,295,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

