Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,938,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,330,000 after purchasing an additional 389,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,176,000 after purchasing an additional 998,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,811,288. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.46 and a one year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

