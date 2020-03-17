DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

XRAY traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 157,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 995.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,109 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 930,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 573,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 993,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137,163 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

