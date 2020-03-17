Dero (DERO) 1-Day Volume Tops $419,891.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00005267 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Dero has traded 54.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $419,891.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,557,195 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

