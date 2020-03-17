Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DSGX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.23. 238,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,246. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,327,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 700,811 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 106,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

