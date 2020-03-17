Deutsche Bank Upgrades Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) to Hold

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $12.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of VVNT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 178,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

