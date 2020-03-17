Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €17.00 by HSBC

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by investment analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €20.70 ($24.07) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.69 ($19.41).

Shares of FRA DTE traded up €0.49 ($0.57) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €11.44 ($13.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,241,763 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.04. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

