DeviantCoin Price Reaches $0.0036 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded down 61.1% against the dollar. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $93,273.94 and approximately $958.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 25,863,379 coins and its circulating supply is 25,863,279 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

