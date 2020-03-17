DEX Reaches Market Cap of $841,442.62 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. DEX has a market cap of $841,442.62 and $580,681.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 463.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.02233745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00192886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

