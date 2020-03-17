DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,171,000 after buying an additional 644,843 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,859.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,971,000 after buying an additional 251,651 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $22,575,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 76.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $5,395,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $2,161,196.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $25,619,109. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $8.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.37. The stock had a trading volume of 65,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,583. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

