Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 2,870 ($37.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,250.71 ($42.76).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,251 ($29.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,944.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,580.71 ($33.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Insiders have purchased 577 shares of company stock worth $1,680,441 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.