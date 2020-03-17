Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Investec

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

