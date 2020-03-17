Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Cut to Underweight at Capital One Financial

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

NYSE DO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 74,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,859. The company has a market capitalization of $517.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.64.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $13,738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,149 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,643 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,742 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

