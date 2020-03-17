Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 295,883 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

