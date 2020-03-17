Diana Dyer Bartlett Buys 5,293 Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) insider Diana Dyer Bartlett purchased 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 472 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £24,982.96 ($32,863.67).

Shares of MWY stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 468 ($6.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,201. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 591.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 586.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $211.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 5.34 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 640 ($8.42).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

