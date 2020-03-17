DiaSorin’s (DSRLF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DiaSorin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of DSRLF traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 544. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $96.92 and a 1-year high of $136.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.26.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

