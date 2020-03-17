Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Hits One Day Volume of $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.53 or 0.04175622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00067437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039630 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

