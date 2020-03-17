DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells $1,042,730.00 in Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DLR stock opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $143.61.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 64.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $2,814,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

